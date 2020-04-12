Top ten world news today: Europe's coronavirus death toll, Japan PM criticised and more

Europe's coronavirus death toll tops 75,000; Easter celebrations muted under lockdown



More than 75,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Europe, with 80 per cent of the fatalities occurring in Italy, Spain, France and Britain

'We are social animals': Hong Kong residents flout coronavirus rules to throng popular sites



People in Hong Kong thronged beaches, ferries and outlying islands on Sunday, many of them violating a ban on gatherings of more than four people aimed at containing the spread of the new coronavirus

Julian Assange 'secretly fathered two children', says his partner

Julian Assange secretly fathered two children while living inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, his partner has revealed as she filed a bail plea in a UK court to seek the release of the Wikileaks co-founder amid growing health fears due to the coronavirus pandemic

Matrimony in times of coronavirus: UAE launches online weddings



The United Arab Emirates has launched an online wedding service that allows couples to wed amid restrictions on movement and interaction imposed to counter the deadly coronavirus

Rising unemployment from fight against coronavirus threatens China's poverty targets



Millions of people have lost jobs in the economic fallout following the coronavirus lockdown in China, throwing into jeopardy an ambitious target to eradicate poverty this year

Japan PM Shinzo Abe criticised as tone deaf after Twitter video



Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday drew an angry response from some Twitter users after he shared a video of himself lounging on a sofa with his dog, with a message telling people to stay at home

As Africans become victims of racism in Chinese mainland, Jinping turns a blind-eye



China is now in recovery mode, as coronavirus seems to be exiting the country - city by city. The only new cases being reported now come from outside the country

All US states now under 'disaster declaration' for the first time in country's history

In the first time ever in the history of the United States, all 50 states have put under a disaster declaration after president Donald Trump approved the order yesterday