All US states now under 'disaster declaration' for the first time in country's history

In the first time ever in the history of the United States, all 50 states have put under a disaster declaration after president Donald Trump approved the order yesterday.

As part of this declaration, states may use federal funds and reserves to combat the disaster, ie, COVID-19.

Wyoming was the last state to be declared a disaster-infested state, and the 50th.

Also read: Elderly may have to self-isolate for the entire year, or until a vaccine is ready

Even off-mainland territories - the US Virgin islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico have been declared areas undergoing a disaster at the moment.

“Though Wyoming has not reached the dire situations of some states, this declaration will help us to prepare and mobilise resources when we need them,” said Wyoming’s governor, Mark Gordon, in a statement. He had requested the declaration earlier this week.

Wyoming is US’ least populated state and has over 253 positive cases of the virus so far. It is home to over 578,000 people and has recorded no deaths so far.

As part of relief measures, the US government came up with the Defense Production Act. Under this, private players in the industry will be ordered to provide assistance to the Trump administration in dealing with the crisis.

Over $133 million has been set aside for this. As reported by The Guardian, it will “increase domestic production capacity of N95 masks to over 39m in the next 90 days”. The names of companies that would be taking part in the project are expected by next week.

This is the first time all states in the US have been placed under a disaster declaration.

Also read: Exclusive: 'UNSC has an important role to play' during COVID-19 crisis, president José Singer tells WION

The coronavirus pandemic has infected 1.7 million people and killed more than 107,000 around the world so far, according to the latest tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

In the United States alone, there are over half a million cases. The US state of New York currently has more cases than any other country.

Additionally, the US recently overtook Italy and logged the highest number of coronavirus related deaths in a country ever!