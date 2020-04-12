Elderly may have to self-isolate for the entire year, or until a vaccine is ready

Many researches across the globe have reiterated the need of giving special care to the elderly, as they are the most vulnerable demographic. As peaks in many countries have shown, old folks, especially those with underlying conditions of the heart and kidney are not likely to survive the infection.

A statement by the European Union chief has rung in similar sentiments, but tiptoeing on precautionary measures.

Ursula von der Leyen recently said that elderly people may have to be kept isolated for the entire year for effective protection.

“Without a vaccine, we have to limit as much as possible contact with the elderly,” she said to a Germany daily Bild.

“I know it’s difficult and that isolation is a burden, but it is a question of life or death, we have to remain disciplined and patient”, Leyen added.

“Children and young people will enjoy more freedom of movement earlier than elderly people and those with pre-existing medical conditions,” she said.



Gilberte Troquet, 92, poses in her house as she wears a makeshift mask, in Montigny-Le-Chartif, western France, on April 8, 2020, on the 23rd day of a lockdown in France to stop the spread of the COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus | AFP



While talking about a potential vaccine, Leyen claimed that she was hopeful of a European lab successfully developing one before the end of this year.

For quick vaccination, authorities worldwide have amped up talks with production groups so that they may be prepared to mass-produce vaccines for the global population.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected 1.7 million people and killed more than 107,000 around the world so far, according to the latest tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

In the United States alone, there are over half a million cases. The US state of New York currently has more cases than any other country.

Additionally, the US recently overtook Italy and logged the highest number of coronavirus related deaths in a country ever!