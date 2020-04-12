As Africans become victims of racism in Chinese mainland, Jinping turns a blind-eye

China is now in recovery mode, as coronavirus seems to be exiting the country - city by city. The only new cases being reported now come from outside the country.

However a new problem is brewing in the country. Owing to fake news and rumour mongering, instances of racism and xenophobia have increased in Chinese cities.

Amid pleas from Chinese regime to not refer to COVID-19 as “Chinese virus” or “Wuhan crisis”, it is ironic how the country has done nothing to protect foreign nationals stuck in the country in the midst of the pandemic.

African nationals across the country have been abruptly evicted by landlords, and hotels have also kicked out people belonging to the African continent. This began after rumours of Africans bringing new cases into the country spread like wildfire across local circles.

The Chinese authorities have done nothing to help the foreigners so far.

Additionally, a comic recently went viral. In the strip, all foreigners were labelled “trash”.

“They are just following us”

A video (accessible below) recently went viral on social media. Africans have become the latest victims of the fear surrounding coronavirus.

The Chinese government says it has defeated the virus and that all new cases are being brought from outside

VIDEO: While the world has adopted various measures to combat #Coronavirus, Chinese authorities are beginning to eject Africans from their homes and hotels over claims that they were importing the virus into the country.

Owing to this, Chinese people are targeting outsiders.

The city of Guangzhou is known as China’s "little Africa" as it has a lot of African residents, and the largest African migrant population in all of Asia.

Fake news

Earlier this month, fresh cases were detected among africans living in the city.

Fake news began spreading. One story claimed that 300,000 Africans are infected in Guangzhou.

This claim was later denied by the Chinese state television.

However, many of them were asked to leave their rented homes, almost overnight.

“We do not accept foreign friends”

Racism and xenophobia is now growing, mixed with fear fuelled by the deadly coronavirus.

An apartment complex in Beijing put out this message on its window -“ we do not accept foreign friends".

"We do not accept foreign friends..."



"We do not accept foreign friends..."

Just learned this sign is posted in a shop in our Beijing apartment complex. Pass that place every day but have never gone inside. Guess I never will!

Recently, China curbed the entry of foreign nationals.

With the first reports of this outbreak, China began accusing the world of racism and pointed out how its citizens abroad were being targeted.

But Beijing is doing little and saying nothing about what's brewing in its backyard.