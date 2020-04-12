People in Wuhan line-up outside funeral parlours to collect remains of their loved ones

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Apr 12, 2020, 02.28 PM(IST) Edited By: Bharat Sharma

Security personnel wearing hazmat suits stand in front of the Wuhan Leishenshan Hospital in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province on April 11, 2020 Photograph:( AFP )

Wuhan is slowly coming back to life as businesses open and shops are resuming busines

As the original epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic returns to normalcy, people have been seen swarming the streets to hold funerals for their passed loved ones.

No funeral ceremonies were done after January 25, when it was banned as part of lockdown measures, CNN reported. No cemeteries were open either.

The remains of corpses were held in funeral homes and people were instructed to wait out the peak of the virus, after which they would be allowed to collect the remains.

Transport was shut, people were told to self-isolate, and funerals were disallowed.

Unfortunately, none of the victims received cremation in presence of their family members. The corpses were taken to funeral homes from hospitals directly.

In the end of March, fresh cases started to dip in the city, and after one point no new cases were being reported.

As this happened, people were allowed to collect the ashes of their deceased relatives from funeral homes.

People have, since then, stormed the funeral homes to collect the ashes of their deceased loved ones. Social media was swarmed with images of long queues with people holding pictures of their family members who had died due to the virus.

However, no Chinese media reported the event.

Wuhan is slowly coming back to life as businesses open and shops are resuming business. Cars are visible in the streets again.

Just in Wuha, over 2,500 people lost their lives to the virus, which constitutes over 77 per cent of all coronavirus deaths in China.

