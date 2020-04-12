People in Wuhan line-up outside funeral parlours to collect remains of their loved ones

As the original epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic returns to normalcy, people have been seen swarming the streets to hold funerals for their passed loved ones.

No funeral ceremonies were done after January 25, when it was banned as part of lockdown measures, CNN reported. No cemeteries were open either.

The remains of corpses were held in funeral homes and people were instructed to wait out the peak of the virus, after which they would be allowed to collect the remains.

Transport was shut, people were told to self-isolate, and funerals were disallowed.

Unfortunately, none of the victims received cremation in presence of their family members. The corpses were taken to funeral homes from hospitals directly.

Today is the day for Wuhan people to take back their people’s bone ashes back from funeral home. The queue was long.

Today is the day for Wuhan people to take back their people's bone ashes back from funeral home. The queue was long.

People collected their family's bone ashes and remains. There were many cellphones left unclaimed.

In the end of March, fresh cases started to dip in the city, and after one point no new cases were being reported.

As this happened, people were allowed to collect the ashes of their deceased relatives from funeral homes.

People have, since then, stormed the funeral homes to collect the ashes of their deceased loved ones. Social media was swarmed with images of long queues with people holding pictures of their family members who had died due to the virus.

Wuhan residents, after quarantine waiting in line at Hankou Funeral Home to pick up their family members' ashes. 268 Americans died today. We will have similar scenes in America. If you don't want to be in that line picking up the ashes of some1 you love, stay home.

However, no Chinese media reported the event.

Wuhan is slowly coming back to life as businesses open and shops are resuming business. Cars are visible in the streets again.

Just in Wuha, over 2,500 people lost their lives to the virus, which constitutes over 77 per cent of all coronavirus deaths in China.