Top ten world news: China warms up to Biden, Modi to soon receive Covid jab, and more

A visibly relieved China warms up to Joe Biden, congratulates him
China on Thursday congratulated new US President Joe Biden, asking him to heal and rebuild the severely damaged bilateral ties by his predecessor Donald Trump | READ MORE
PM Narendra Modi to receive coronavirus jab in second phase: Reports
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive coronavirus vaccine in the second phase of the mass vaccination drive launched last week, sources said on Thursday | READ MORE
Kamala Harris' Indian family is waiting for her to become president
Kamala Harris' family in India huddled around their television set to watch her inauguration as she created history on Wednesday | READ MORE
Philippines: Magnitude 7 earthquake detected at sea
A major earthquake was detected at sea near the Philippines on Thursday evening | READ MORE
In an about-turn, US thanks WHO for leading global Covid response
The new US administration on Thursday thanked the World Health Organisation (WHO) for leading the global pandemic response and vowed to remain a member state | READ MORE
China to gift Pakistan half million doses of Sinopharm vaccine
China will provide half a million doses of its Sinopharm COVID-19 free of cost to Pakistan by January 31 | READ MORE
It's going to be legendary at 21 mins past 9 tonight. And we're intrigued!
Every once in a while, there comes a date that proves to be a bit more legendary than other numbers on a calendar. January 21, 2021 is one of those days | READ MORE
Mars' glaciers give insights on the planet's many ice ages
A new study on glaciers has said that Mars has been hit by six and 20 ice ages in the past 300 to 800 million years | READ MORE
Cautious welcome for Biden in Gulf amid yet uncertain Iran policy
Print media in Arab states of the Gulf gave a cautious welcome to US President Joe Biden who was sworn in as 46th President of the USA on Wednesday | READ MORE
Biden unveils ambitious Covid strategy on first day of office
The newly formed administration in the United States, led by Joe Biden, unveiled a detailed Covid-19 roadmap Thursday to boost vaccinations and testing while centering scientific expertise | READ MORE
Mongolian PM resigns after protests over Covid-19 mother's treatment
Mongolia's prime minister resigned Thursday following protests and public outrage over the treatment of a coronavirus patient and her newborn baby | READ MORE
Russia tells social networks: Stop promoting anti-Kremlin Navalny protests to minors
Russia has asked social networks, including the video-sharing app TikTok, to stop the spread of posts encouraging minors to take part in unsanctioned rallies on Saturday in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny | READ MORE