PM Narendra Modi to receive coronavirus jab in second phase: Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive coronavirus vaccine in the second phase of the mass vaccination drive launched last week, sources said on Thursday.

Over 700,000 people had registered in India to receive the jabs of the two vaccines approved by the Indian regulator, but a lot of people have so far not taken the jabs over what appears to be "vaccine hesitancy".

The first phase that aims to inoculate frontline workers began on January 16 and the target was to vaccinate 30 million people.

Also read | At least five dead as fire breaks out at world's biggest vaccine manufacturer in Pune

In the second phase, people above 50 years of age and with co-morbidities will receive Covid-19 jabs.

Also read | Myanmar, Seychelles to get Made in India vaccine on Friday

A report claimed that all chief ministers and elected representatives will also be immunised in the next phase.

Meanwhile, the Indian prime minister will also interact with beneficiaries of the vaccination drive in Varanasi on Friday via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Thursday that people will share their first-hand experience with Modi.

It also said that the PM's interaction follows his continuous engagement with scientists, political leaders, and other stakeholders to ensure smooth conduct of the vaccination drive across the country proactively.

"The world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation. At 1:15 PM tomorrow, 22nd January, I would interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing," Modi wrote in a tweet.



