It's going to be legendary at 21 mins past 9 tonight. And we're intrigued!

Every once in a while, there comes a date that proves to be a bit more legendary than other numbers on a calendar. January 21, 2021 is one of those days.

And at 21 minutes past 9 tonight, life will throw one of the many rarities that make a lifetime worthwhile.

At the said time, the clock and the calendar will read 21:21 | 21-1-2021 -- and it will mean the 21st minute of the 21st hour of the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century.

A once-in-a-lifetime moment! Isn't it?

A similar moment will come next on 22:22 | 22-1-2122 -- the 22nd minute of the 22nd hour of the 22nd day of the 22nd year of the 22nd century, some 101 years later.

Twitterati have also been reacting on this special arrangement of numbers.

Guys, today is the

21st day of the

21st year of the

21st century.

Guys, today is the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century. This won't happen again until January 22 2122.

Today is the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century - hope all the 21s bring the harmony of good luck and prosperity for the country

Looks like we're in for a long ol' repeating number pattern in today's date / time



21/01/21 21:21



Looks like we're in for a long ol' repeating number pattern in today's date / time

21/01/21 21:21

and if you wanna get fancy, it's also the 21st century.

There are naysayers too who say this is not the 21st year of the century.

It all boils down to whether or not there was a year zero -- if or not the new millennium started on New Year’s Day 2000. However, many historians and calendar experts believe there is no year zero, meaning the 21st century started in 2001.

Nevertheless, we gotta do what we oughta do ;)

p.s. If you're a Bollywood buff, you can start watching 'Table No 21' at 21:21. Just saying!