Top 10 world news: Zelensky urges its people to 'fight for country,' and more

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called on its people to “fight for country” as Russia launched wide-ranging attacks targeting multiple cities. Also, Igor Polikha, the ambassador of Ukraine in India said that India should intervene in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt this invasion.

‘Won’t bow down’: Ukraine president vows to fight back against ‘aggressor’ Russia

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called on its people to “fight for country” as Russia launched wide-ranging attacks targeting multiple cities.

Pics: Scared residents struggle to flee Kyiv as they line up at ATMs, gas stations

Russian President announced a military operation in Ukraine, with explosions being heard all across the country. Panic hit residents in the capital city Kyiv as people were seen lining up in front of ATMs and gas stations

Ukraine envoy seeks PM Modi's intervention in Russia-Ukraine conflict; cites Chanakya

Igor Polikha, the ambassador of Ukraine in India said that India should intervene in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt this invasion.

Superhuge shockwave bigger than Milky Way galaxy is travelling through space

Galaxies are huge. Really huge. Our Milky Way galaxy is so huge that it would take light (at 300,000 kilometres per second) would take 100,000 years to travel from one end of the galaxy to the other.

Putin made a call to this leader before launching military operation on Ukraine

Before launching a 'military operation' on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an early morning call to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

Volodymyr Zelensky: From ex-comedian to ‘war president’

Volodymyr Zelensky is in the tumultuous phase of his presidency. He is helming the affairs of Ukraine when Russia has launched an all-out assault on his territory.

Seven sq metre London microflat sold in auction for GBP 90,000

Property prices may be skyrocketing in London and owning a home may remain a dream for many but this latest development is sure to amuse (and scare) many.

What's the reason for Ukraine-Russia conflict? Here's what you should know

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine go years back. However, tensions escalated in 2021 when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged US President Joe Biden to let Ukraine join NATO.

Kanye West uses Kamala Harris audio clip during 'Donda 2' perfromance

In his latest performance, rapper Kanye West included an audio clip of the US Vice President Kamala Harris in an attempt to mock her and President Biden as they face low approval amid high inflation, border crisis, troops withdrawal from Afghanistan and the current Ukraine crisis.

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Stephen King, Piers Morgan & other celebs react

As tension escalates between Russia and Ukraine, celebrities from around the world have started reacting to the escalating crisis in eastern Europe. This after Russia announced a “full-scale invasion” into Ukraine.