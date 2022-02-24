Kanye West uses Kamala Harris audio clip during 'Donda 2' perfromance

In his latest performance, rapper Kanye West included an audio clip of the US Vice President Kamala Harris in an attempt to mock her and President Biden as they face low approval amid high inflation, border crisis, troops withdrawal from Afghanistan and the current Ukraine crisis.



Harris' voice was heard in West's Donda 2 experience on Tuesday night in Miami.

"We did it, we did it, Joe," ran the voiceover, as dancers in black marched in a circle through the water around West and a church.



The audio was taken from a video that Harris had posted on Twitter on November 7, 2020 after the Biden-Harris ticket won the US presidential election. The video had Harris calling up Biden and congratulating him.

West has been an open supporter of former President Trump in the past and many felt his including of Harris's audio was not meant as a compliment.



West though did not offer any explanation on why he had used the audio clip at the event.



While performing in Miami, the rapper performed songs that included references to estranged wife Kim Kardashian as well as her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. In one of the songs, Kanye also seemed to rap about the private messages that Kim Kardashian had sent him following his online attacks on Pete Davidson.