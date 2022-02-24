Donda 2 event: Kanye West takes a dig at Pete Davidson yet again

Kanye West has done it again! The rapper debuted his Donda 2 album songs at a live performance and took a dig at Pete Davidson yet again.

While performing in Miami, the rapper performed songs which included references to estranged wife Kim Kardashian as well as her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. In one of the songs, Kanye also seemed to rap about the private messages that Kim Kardashian had sent him following his online attacks on Pete Davidson.

While Kanye West didn’t name Pete Davidson in any of the songs, he was heard singing about Kim Kardashian’s concern for the comedian’s security. This after there were several public posts attacking him.

The song goes like: "Pop some, I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk. Pop some I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk. Ok we gon' make this an event? y’all gone need security for this. Security gon’ need security for this."

Kanye West's 'Donda 2' will only be available on his Stem Player device, fans react

He continued dissing Pete as he sang, "Never take the family picture off the fridge. Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this." This also seemed to be a reference to Kanye's recent accusations about Kim trying to stop him from attending their daughter Chicago's birthday.

Earlier, Kanye had performed Donda 2 track at another event and sang, "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**."

Things have been escalating between Pete Davidson and Kanye West ever since the former started seeing Kanye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian and have gone public with their romance.

Also see: Before Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, these celebs too opted for surrogacy