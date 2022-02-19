Kanye West's 'Donda 2' will only be available on his Stem Player device, fans react

Kanye West highly anticipated album 'Donda 2' will not be available on any streaming platform, yes! you read it right. West has made a big announcement that his new album will only be available for streaming on his Stem Player, and no other platform.



So, the die-hard fans of Ye will be required to buy a $200 device for his latest release.

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube,” Kanye wrote on Instagram.

“Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

Kanye launched his pocket-sized music player Stem Player last year in August. The device can only be obtained through a single website, stemplayer.com



West’s announcement drew a harsh reaction from netizens, some fans expressed their disappointment the rapper, 44, who had an estimated £1.8billion net worth, is charging a whopping amount which many of his fans won't be able to afford.



One wrote: ''I love Kanye West, but I'm sorry capitalism that I can't afford to make rich people richer. I ain't gonna buy the new Stem player just for DONDA 2, even if he emailed it to me personally. If he wants to put it out on, perfect, if not, then hope his album makes numbers.'' (sic).



Another fan added: ''very, very, very sad that Donda 2 has to be purchased with that speaker, $200''.

You telling me I need to pay $200 to hear Donda 2?pic.twitter.com/0zRL6MPTYD — lil mumu. 🇵🇸 (@mautezawad) February 18, 2022 ×

KANYE, I AM NOT SPENDING $200 FOR DONDA 2. ILL FIND THAT SHIT ONLINE 😡🤬 pic.twitter.com/ghSF1eaayF — alex (blm) 🌊 (@Mescud) February 18, 2022 ×

ye: donda 2 dropping exclusively on the stem player

napster: pic.twitter.com/gbvbUeDIWi — noktu 🦢 (@tr3fingers) February 18, 2022 ×

Me waking up Kanye West to get a copy of Donda 2 on a CD so that I don’t have to buy a Stem Player pic.twitter.com/7M4onUauId — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) February 18, 2022 ×

I love @kanyewest, but I'm sorry capitalism that I can't afford to make rich people richer. I ain't gonna buy the new Stem player just for DONDA 2, even if he emailed it to me personally. If he wants to put it out on @Spotify, perfect, if not, then hope his album makes numbers. — redoni (@RedonHalimaj) February 18, 2022 ×

''Hi I'm Kanye West! I currently have 1.8 Billion dollars to my name. I am releasing Donda 2 on 2/22/22! The only way to listen to Donda 2 however, is to pay a little fee of $200! (plus shipping, of course).''

