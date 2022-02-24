Ukraine-Russia conflict: Stephen King, Piers Morgan & other celebs react

As tension escalates between Russia and Ukraine, celebrities from around the world have started reacting to the escalating crisis in eastern Europe. This after Russia announced a “full-scale invasion” into Ukraine.

In the morning, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in the east of the country. Explosions were shortly reported after his speech in the outskirts of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Mariupol, as well as the capital Kiev.

The crisis has led to celebrities reacting on the same including Stephen King, Piers Morgan and Cardi B.

Stephen King wrote, “What most of us learned as kids on the playground: You don’t stand by while a big kid beats up a little kid. You might take a punch or two making the big kid stop, but that’s the right thing to do.”

Earlier, Cardi B said, "Wish these world leaders [would] stop tripping about power and really think about who's really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan wrote, “This is an act of war by a bully-boy thug who doesn’t think the rest of the world has the guts or will to stop him... Shameful.”

Annie Lennox wrote, “What kind of ‘price’ must ordinary people pay for the nightmarish madness and brutality of ‘invasion’ and ‘warfare’? Or is this just an elaborate hoax? A scare tactic? A threat? Apologies for this dark reflection, but I’ve had the privilege of living in a ‘peaceful’ context since I was born - a decade after the end of WW2 – 67 years in total. I don’t take this for granted in any way and therefore find the notion of ‘war’ to be unacceptable repugnant barbarism.”

