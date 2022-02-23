Oscars 2022: Major awards to not go live like before? Find out details inside

The Academy Awards to make some major changes for Oscars event 2022 with organisers unveiling that several awards will not be presented live this year.

Reported by several media outlets, this year’s Academy Awards event will be more streamlined than ever before and TV-friendly. It will cut short of eight categories that will be awarded off air and will then be edited for broadcast.

Academy President David Rubin said that keeping in tune with changing times, they will prioritise the demands of TV audiences and that "every awards category must be featured on the television broadcast, though eight awards will initially be presented in the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the live broadcast begins."

It was also informed that all the nominees in all Oscars awards categories, will be identified on-air and the winners’ acceptance speeches will be aired live. The letter further stated that the flow of the show will not change for people watching the event from home. Attendees not required to provide COVID-19 vaccination proof

The categories that will be presented off-air are namely Documentary (Short Subject), Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Production Design, Short Film (Animated), Short Film (Live Action), and Sound. On the other hand, the categories that will be presented on-air include Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Feature Film, Best Picture, Cinematography, Costume Design, Directing, Documentary (Feature), International Feature Film, Music (Original Song), Visual Effects, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), and Writing (Original Screenplay).

The Oscars was recently in the news as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the list of nominations for 2022. In the nominations, Kenneth Branagh made history as he received seven nominations in individual categories for ‘Belfast’.

The Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 27, 2022. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanka Skyes to host the ceremony

