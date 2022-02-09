Real-life couples Penelope Cruz- Javier Bardem, Kirsten Dunst- Jesse Plemons create Oscar history

This is a first in Oscar history. Real-life couple Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem and Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have been nominated in the four major acting categories at the Oscars this year.



The nomindations were announced on Tuesday morning. Bardem and Cruz, who have been married since 2010 have earned nominations in the Best Actor and Actress category. While Bardem has been nominated for his performance in 'Being the Ricardos', his wife has been nominated in Best Actress category for 'Parallel Mothers'. See full list of nominees here



Another real-life couple Kristen Dunst and Jeese Plemons have earned nominations in supporting categories - both for the film 'The Power Of The Dog'. The couple has been engaged since 2017 and share two children together.



In previous Oscars, only one couple has been nominated the same. Heath Ledger was nominated in the Best Actor category, his girlfriend, actress Michelle Williams earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for the same film. But yesterday's nomination where the two couples covered all four acting categories is considered to be a first in Oscar history.

Another couple came close to a similar nomination but ultimately didn't make it to the list. Both Beyonce and Jay Z were shortlisted for nominations but only Beyonce made it to the final list for her song 'Be Alive' in the film 'King Richard'- a first for the singer.



'Guns Go Bang,' the Jay-Z/Kid Cudi song from 'The Harder They Fall', did not get a nomination.

The Academy Awards will take place on March 27.