Oscar Awards 2022: And the nominees are...

The nominations for Oscar Awards 2022 were announced on Tuesday morning. 'Power Of The Dog' and 'Dune' have earned the maximum nods this year, followed by 'King Richard', 'West Side Story' and 'Licorice Pizza'. Meet the nominees in the four major categories of the awards.

Best Picture

Continuing the tradition of last few years, 10 films made it to the Best Picture nomination list. These includes favourites like 'The Power Of The Dog', 'West Side Story' and 'Dune' along with 'Belfast', 'Nightmare Alley' and 'CODA'. Festival favourite Japanese drama 'Drive My Car' too has made it to the list. The nominees in Best Picture category are: 'Belfast', 'CODA', 'Don't Look Up', 'Drive My Car', 'Dune', 'King Richard', 'Licorice Pizza', 'Nightmare Alley', 'The Power Of The Dog' and 'West Side Story'.

