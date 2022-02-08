Oscar nominations 2022: The complete list

It's that time of the year! Hosts Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominations for Oscars 2022. Jane Campion's 'The Power Of Dog', Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast', Sci-fi saga 'Dune' lead the nominations this year. Will Smith's 'King Richard' and Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' too earned nods in top categories.



2021 saw most of the world grappling with the second wave of COVID-19. As the world remained under lockdown for a greater part of the year, and cinema halls remained shut, some of the finest films released on OTT platforms including 'Don't Look Up', 'The Power Of Dog' and 'Being The Ricardos' to name a few.



The Academy Awards will be held on March 27. This year's theme at the awards is 'Movie lovers unite'



Here's the full list of nominations

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, 'Belfast'

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, 'Drive My Car'

Paul Thomas Anderson, 'Licorice Pizza'

Jane Campion, 'The Power of the Dog'

Steven Spielberg, 'West Side Story'

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, 'Being The Ricardos'

Benedict Cumberbatch, 'The Power Of The Dog'

Andrew Garfield, 'Tick Tick Boom'

Will Smith, 'King Richard'

Denzel Washington, 'The Tragedy Of Macbeth'

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

Olivia Colman, 'The Lost Daughter'

Penelope Cruz, 'Parallel Mothers'

Nicole Kidman, 'Being The Ricardos'

Kristen Stewart, 'Spencer'

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds, 'Belfast'

Troy Kotsur, 'CODA'

Jesse Plemons, 'The Power of the Dog'

J.K. Simmons, 'Being the Ricardos'

Kodi Smit-McPhee, 'The Power of the Dog'

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Jude Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Best Cinematography

'Dune'

'Nightmare Alley'

'The Power of the Dog'

'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

'West Side Story'

Best International Feature film

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Nightmare Alley

Dune

West Side Story

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of The Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person In The World

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Editing

Don’t Look Up'

'Dune'

'King Richard'

'The Power of the Dog'

'tick, tick…Boom!'

Best Make-up and Hairstyling

Coming to America

Cruella

Dune

'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

'House of Gucci'

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Feature

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul”

“Writing With Fire”

Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

'Be Alive,” 'King Richard'

“Dos Oruguitas,” 'Encanto'

“Down to Joy,” 'Belfast'

“No Time to Die,” 'No Time to Die'

“Somehow You Do,” 'Four Good Days'

Best Visual Effects

Spider-Man No Way Home

Shang Chi

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Best Production design

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

