Oscar nominations 2022: The complete list

Oscars 2022: 'The Power Of The Dog' and 'Dune' lead nominations this year Photograph:( Twitter )
The Academy Awards will be held later on March 27. 'The Power Of The Dog' and 'Dune' lead the nominations this year.
It's that time of the year! Hosts Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominations for Oscars 2022. Jane Campion's 'The Power Of Dog', Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast', Sci-fi saga 'Dune' lead the nominations this year. Will Smith's 'King Richard' and Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' too earned nods in top categories.
2021 saw most of the world grappling with the second wave of COVID-19. As the world remained under lockdown for a greater part of the year, and cinema halls remained shut, some of the finest films released on OTT platforms including 'Don't Look Up', 'The Power Of Dog' and 'Being The Ricardos' to name a few.
The Academy Awards will be held on March 27. This year's theme at the awards is 'Movie lovers unite'
Here's the full list of nominations
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of The Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh, 'Belfast'
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, 'Drive My Car'
Paul Thomas Anderson, 'Licorice Pizza'
Jane Campion, 'The Power of the Dog'
Steven Spielberg, 'West Side Story'
Best Actor
Javier Bardem, 'Being The Ricardos'
Benedict Cumberbatch, 'The Power Of The Dog'
Andrew Garfield, 'Tick Tick Boom'
Will Smith, 'King Richard'
Denzel Washington, 'The Tragedy Of Macbeth'
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'
Olivia Colman, 'The Lost Daughter'
Penelope Cruz, 'Parallel Mothers'
Nicole Kidman, 'Being The Ricardos'
Kristen Stewart, 'Spencer'
Best Supporting Actor
Ciaran Hinds, 'Belfast'
Troy Kotsur, 'CODA'
Jesse Plemons, 'The Power of the Dog'
J.K. Simmons, 'Being the Ricardos'
Kodi Smit-McPhee, 'The Power of the Dog'
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Jude Dench, “Belfast”
Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Best Cinematography
'Dune'
'Nightmare Alley'
'The Power of the Dog'
'The Tragedy of Macbeth'
'West Side Story'
Best International Feature film
“Drive My Car”
“Flee”
“The Hand of God”
“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”
“The Worst Person in the World”
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power Of The Dog
West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Nightmare Alley
Dune
West Side Story
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of The Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person In The World
Best Animated Short
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Editing
Don’t Look Up'
'Dune'
'King Richard'
'The Power of the Dog'
'tick, tick…Boom!'
Best Make-up and Hairstyling
Coming to America
Cruella
Dune
'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'
'House of Gucci'
Best Animated Feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Animated Short
“Affairs of the Art”
“Bestia”
“Boxballet”
“Robin Robin”
“The Windshield Wiper”
Best Documentary Feature
“Ascension”
“Attica”
“Flee”
“Summer of Soul”
“Writing With Fire”
Best Documentary Short
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Live Action Short
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song
'Be Alive,” 'King Richard'
“Dos Oruguitas,” 'Encanto'
“Down to Joy,” 'Belfast'
“No Time to Die,” 'No Time to Die'
“Somehow You Do,” 'Four Good Days'
Best Documentary Short
Audible”
“Lead Me Home”
“The Queen of Basketball”
“Three Songs for Benazir”
“When We Were Bullies”
Best Live Action Short
“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”
“The Dress”
“The Long Goodbye”
“On My Mind”
“Please Hold”
Best Visual Effects
Spider-Man No Way Home
Shang Chi
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Best Production design
“Dune”
“Nightmare Alley”
“The Power of the Dog”
“The Tragedy of Macbeth”
“West Side Story”