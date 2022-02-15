Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanka Skyes to host the ceremony

The Academy Awards has not had a host for four consecutive years. But that's changing in 2022. Comic actors Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the Oscar awards ceremony in March- several publications reported on Monday.



The actors are finalizing details and an announcement will be made on Tuesday on ABC's 'Good Morning America,' reports state. The awards will be aired on ABC on March 27.



It's been three years since Oscars had a host and another 35 years since the ceremony had as many as three hosts. It is also the first time that the show will be hosted by three women.



Each of the hosts reportedly will get their individual one hour set on stage with Schumer leading the ceremony.



The film industry's highest honours, which are handed out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, have not had a host since 2018.



Representatives for the actors, the academy and ABC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

