Top 10 world news: Zelensky to meet Biden for aid, FBI investigating attack on Indian consulate, and more

Amid the ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Capitol Hill to meet President Joe Biden on Tuesday morning to secure another round of funding. In other news, FBI Director Christopher Wray, currently on India trip, told his NIA counterpart that the agency was actively investigating the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco earlier this year.

Click on headlines to read more:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reached Capitol Hill on Tuesday (Dec 12) morning to meet the members of the Congress and newly minted House Speaker Mike Johnson before meeting President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss critical aid that his troops need in the war against Russia.

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday (Dec 12) visited the NIA headquarters where he met with the counter-terrorism law enforcement agency's Director General Dinkar Gupta and discussed issues related to acts and activities of terrorist-organised criminal networks, including the attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco.

The Kremlin on Tuesday (Dec 12) claimed that it did not know the whereabouts of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny or anything about his current status.

German sportswear giant Puma has terminated their deal with Israel’s national football team as announced by the company on Tuesday (Dec 12).

The stage is set for former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's political comeback as the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday (Dec 12) acquitted him in the Al-Aziziya reference case, according to a report in Dawn.

Bhajan Lal Sharma has been named as the new Chief Minister of the Indian state of Rajasthan by the country's ruling party BJP on Tuesday (Dec 12).

Turkish authorities arrested MKE Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca on Tuesday (Dec 12) after he punched referee Halil Umut Meler following a Turkish Super League match on Monday against Caykur Kizespor.

The presidential nomination campaign of Nikki Haley, United States' former ambassador to the United Nations may get a boost as Chris Sununu, Governor of New Hampshire is likely to endorse her bid, said multiple reports in the US media.

A jury in San Francisco on Monday (Dec 11) found that Google struck some deals that stifled competition for its Play mobile app store, while violating California and federal antitrust laws.