Turkey Referee Punch: Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca arrested for 'unacceptable' act, two more apprehend

Turkish authorities arrested MKE Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca on Tuesday (Dec 12) after he punched referee Halil Umut Meler after a Turkish Super League match on Monday against Caykur Kizespor. Koca along with two other men have been taken into custody after the latter were found to have stamped the Turkish top-flight official in the face. Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said Koca and two others were formally arrested for "injuring a public official".

What was the incident?

Koca was seen running onto the pitch after the match concluded on Monday night where his side Ankaragucu conceded a penalty in the 97th minute. The resulting penalty was scored by Adolfo Gaich which saw Caykur Kizespor salvage a point. The match had plenty of flash points which had seen Ankaragucu go down to ten men after Ali Sowe was sent off in the 50th minute for the hosts. However, despite this Ankaragucu led until the 97th minute before the penalty was converted having earlier taken the lead in the 14th minute through Olimpiu Morutan.

After the final whistle, Koca and two others ran onto the pitch and attacked the referee while punching and stamping referee Meler. It was later reported by Turkish media that Meler had suffered a facial fracture and an injury to the eye.

As a consequence of the incident, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has suspended all football activities in the nation. It was also later revealed that he spoke to referee Meler and said that "saddened and disturbed" him.

Being a FIFA elite referee, President Gianni Infantino said the incident was "totally unacceptable" and violence had "no place in our sport or society".

"Without match officials, there is no football," he said. "Referees, players, fans and staff have to be safe and secure to enjoy the game, and I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is strictly implemented and respected at all levels."

Ankaragucu expressed regret following their president's actions, saying in a statement: "We are saddened by the incident.

"We apologise to the Turkish football public and the entire sports community for the sad incident that occurred after the Caykur Rizespor match at Eryaman Stadium."