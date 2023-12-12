Here's where you can stream Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once online for free

Wondering how to catch up on Oscar favourites from this year? We have the answer for one film that rocked the Oscars 2023 awards ceremony. We are talking about Michelle Yeoh starrer Everything Everywhere All at Once which won big at the 2023 Oscars. The sci-fi comedy took home seven awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Lead Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis and Best Film Editing.

The wait is finally over for those who couldn’t watch the film when it released in theatres worldwide. Everything Everywhere All at Once is now streaming on Prime Video for Prime members. The A24 film is written and directed by the filmmaking duo Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert).

The film made history at Oscars 2023

The film made some firsts at the Oscars when it got Michelle her first best actress as she became the first Asian woman to win in the category. Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, a frazzled laundromat owner facing an IRS tax audit who gets pulled into an epic battle across parallel universes.