Anne Hathaway says she's "lucky" her Barbie film didn't materialise

Anne Hathaway is quite impressed with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film. So much so that she feels that she’s “lucky” that her Barbie film never made it. In 2017, Anne was associated with Sony’s Barbie film. Amy Schumer was originally cast for the role but due to “scheduling conflicts” at the time, she was replaced with Anne. After Anne was cast, the film was set for a May 2020 release date but it never materialised.

In hindsight, Anne Hathaway feels that it was for the best that the film didn’t materialise. In a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Anne praised the blockbuster film that brought the famous doll to life. She said, “The thing that’s so exciting about what Margot and Greta and Ryan and America and that entire phenomenal team [did] is they hit a bullseye. The bullseye caused the entire world to reach this level of ecstasy. Now imagine that version, that much energy, that much anticipation, that much emotion, but it’s not the right version. So I actually think of it as a lucky thing [the Sony movie didn’t get developed].”

Hathaway continued to share her admiration for Margot Robbie who played Barbie and the impact the film had on so many. She said, "Margot is just sublime, period. What she is doing as a creative person and a producer is so exciting and inspiring. And the mythic giants they toppled with [Barbie] that have kept certain narratives in place that have not allowed opportunities to develop for so many people, they ran straight through it, dancing, sparkling!"