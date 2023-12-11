Golden Globe nominations 2024 full list: Barbenheimer, Succession get multiple nods
Story highlights
Golden Globes 2024: Oppenheimer and Barbie dominated the technical as well as acting nominations.
Golden Globes 2024: Oppenheimer and Barbie dominated the technical as well as acting nominations.
Barbenheimer was one of the biggest cinematic moment of 2023. And it dominated the nomination list on Monday as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees of the Golden Globe Awards 2024. Oppenheimer and Barbie dominated the technical as well as acting nominations. Both Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig were nominated in the Best Director category while their films Oppenheimer and Barbie got nods in Best Drama and Best Musical or Comedy category.
The leads of the film too fetched acting nominations. While Cillian Murphy was nominated in Best Actor, Drama category, Margot Robbie's Barbie act fetched her Best Actress, Musical or Comedy nomination.
This year’s nominees were announced by Cedric the Entertainer and That ‘70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama, one year after a huge membership shake-up that saw the ceremony’s voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), improve diversity among its members.
Here's the full list of nominees for Golden Globes 2024
Best Motion Picture, Drama
trending now
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Barbie
Poor Things
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air
Best Director, Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song —Past Lives
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things — Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives — Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Leonardo Dicaprio - Killers Of The Flower Moon
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott - All Of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening — Nyad
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman – May December
Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
Matt Damon — Air
Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — “May December”
Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
Julianne Moore — “May December”
Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”
Best Television Series, Drama
“1923” (Paramount+)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Diplomat” (Netflix)
“The Last of Us” (HBO)
“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
“Succession” (HBO)
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
“The Bear” (FX)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
“Barry” (HBO)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”
Kieran Culkin — “Succession”
Jeremy Strong — “Succession”
Brian Cox — “Succession”
Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”
Dominic West — “The Crown”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”
Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”
Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”
Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”
Elle Fanning – “The Great”
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Supporting Actor, Television
Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”
James Marsden — “Jury Duty”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”
Alan Ruck — “Succession”
Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
“Beef” (Netflix)
“Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)
“Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)
“All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)
“Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)
“Fargo” (FX)
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”
Juno Temple — “Fargo”
Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
Ali Wong — “Beef”
Best Performance by an Actress in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Harriet Sloane — “Lessons in Chemistry”
Patti Yasutake — “Beef”
Suki Waterhouse — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Chloe Bailey — “Swarm”
Allison Williams — “Fellow Travelers”
Carla Gugino — “Fall of the House of Usher”
Best Performance by an Actor in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”
Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”
Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”
Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”
Best Picture, Non-English Language
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
“She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz
Best Motion Picture, Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish