Golden Globe nominations 2024 full list: Barbenheimer, Succession get multiple nods

Barbenheimer was one of the biggest cinematic moment of 2023. And it dominated the nomination list on Monday as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees of the Golden Globe Awards 2024. Oppenheimer and Barbie dominated the technical as well as acting nominations. Both Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig were nominated in the Best Director category while their films Oppenheimer and Barbie got nods in Best Drama and Best Musical or Comedy category.



The leads of the film too fetched acting nominations. While Cillian Murphy was nominated in Best Actor, Drama category, Margot Robbie's Barbie act fetched her Best Actress, Musical or Comedy nomination.



This year’s nominees were announced by Cedric the Entertainer and That ‘70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama, one year after a huge membership shake-up that saw the ceremony’s voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), improve diversity among its members.

Here's the full list of nominees for Golden Globes 2024



Best Motion Picture, Drama

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Barbie

Poor Things

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Best Director, Motion Picture



Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song —Past Lives

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture



Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives — Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama



Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Leonardo Dicaprio - Killers Of The Flower Moon

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott - All Of Us Strangers



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama



Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening — Nyad

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy



Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet — Wonka

Matt Damon — Air

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe — Poor Things

Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture



Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Best Television Series, Drama

“1923” (Paramount+)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“The Bear” (FX)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Barry” (HBO)



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin — “Succession”

Jeremy Strong — “Succession”

Brian Cox — “Succession”

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”

Dominic West — “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”

Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”

James Marsden — “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”

Alan Ruck — “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

“Beef” (Netflix)

“Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

“Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)

“All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)

“Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)

“Fargo” (FX)

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”

Juno Temple — “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong — “Beef”

Best Performance by an Actress in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Harriet Sloane — “Lessons in Chemistry”

Patti Yasutake — “Beef”

Suki Waterhouse — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Chloe Bailey — “Swarm”

Allison Williams — “Fellow Travelers”

Carla Gugino — “Fall of the House of Usher”

Best Performance by an Actor in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”

Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”

Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”

Best Picture, Non-English Language

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas

“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

Best Motion Picture, Animated