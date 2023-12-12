BJP applies 'one plus two formula' in Rajasthan, MP, & Chhattisgarh

A tribal leader in Chhattisgarh, a politician from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Madhya Pradesh, and a Brahmin first-time MLA in Rajasthan - the BJP's choices for the Chief Minister's post in the three heartland states reflect the party's broader caste balance formula for 2024. The common thread that binds the three surprise names is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological parent; all three are considered close to the RSS.