Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the United States on Thursday night (27 February) for discussions with US President Donald Trump.

Delegations from India and the European Union held talks on a range of topics in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EU President Ursula von der Leyen. The leaders have directed their teams to conclude the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations by this year.

An Israeli delegation in Cairo is aiming to negotiate a deal to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal by an additional 42 days, two Egyptian security sources said on Friday.

'Stake in Ukraine's minerals, 50% revenue': What does Ukraine-US mineral deal entail?

India, EU aim to conclude FTA negotiations by this year: MEA

Israel wants to extend first phase of Gaza truce, Hamas tries to move to second phase

Suicide blast at Pakistani mosque kills five including JUI-S chief Hamid Ul Haq Haqqani

At least five people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries in a suspected suicide bombing at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Pakistan. Among the deceased was Maulana Hamid Ul Haq Haqqani, the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S).

Uttarakhand Avalanche: 32 out of 57 trapped workers rescued

Thirty-two of the 57 Border Roads Organisation workers trapped under an avalanche near the high altitude border village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district were rescued on Friday, sources said.

Telegram channels with Russian links 'offering cryptocurrency' for attacks on mosques and Muslims in UK

A Russia-linked network on Telegram is encouraging and "offering to pay" British residents to attack mosques, The Guardian reported.

Ramzan 2025: Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, significance, schedule, all you need to know

Ramzan, as called in South-Asian countries and Ramadan across the world, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Ramzan is entirely dedicated to fasting, prayers and spirituality among the Muslim population across the globe.

'Will come and get you, sooner or later': China warns Taiwan authorities over expansion of military exercises

China's Defence Ministry spokesperson warned Taiwan that they "will get them" after Taipei announced expansion of military exercises.

AFG vs AUS Live Score | Afghanistan vs Australia Liv

Australia are in total command of the contest as Travis Head and Matthew Short have given a perfect start to the 2009 champions.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra expecting their first child: 'Greatest gift of our lives'

The stork is visiting Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra soon. On Friday, the couple announced that they will be welcoming their first child in the coming months. The two shared the special news with a joint post on Instagram.