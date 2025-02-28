The stork is visiting Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra soon. On Friday, the couple announced that they will be welcoming their first child in the coming months. The two shared the special news with a joint post on Instagram.

The photo featured Kiara and Siddharth's hands joined together, holding a pair of baby booties. The caption read, "The greatest gift of our lives👼 Coming soon ❤️🧿🙏🏻" The exact details of Kiara's pregnancy and her due date were not revealed in the post.

Fans, including celebrities, were quick to react to the happy news as actor Ishaan Khatter wrote, "Congrats, guys. And bless up, lil one. Safe journey (sic)." "Going to be the best mom and dad," wrote one fan. Another user wrote, "They have shared the best news."

Kiara and Siddharth's relationship

The couple worked together in the war drama Shershaah and started dating while working on the film. They tied the knot in 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family.

The couple continues to share glimpses of their lives and vacation from time to time on social media.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have multiple projects lined up. The couple will reportedly share screen space in an upcoming project by Maddock Films. The project will be their first together after the success of Shershaah.



Kiara Advani will also be seen in War 2. She also has Ranveer Singh's Don 3 in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra announced VVAN: Force of the Forest last year. He is also working on a film with Janhvi Kapoor.

