AFG vs AUS Highlights:The game has been called off. This result means that Australia qualify for the semi-finals. Afghanistan hang on by a thread, but they'd need a big favour from England tomorrow for South Africa's net run rate to slip and relegate them to third place.
AFG vs AUS Highlights:
With rain playing spoilsport, the match has been called off as the points are shared between Australia and Afghanistan. The result means Australia are through to the semis while Afghanistan are virtually out but could still qualify if a certain set of results are met between England and South Africa on Saturday.
Afghanistan vs Australia Highlights
Feb 28, 2025 21:24 IST
AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy Live Score: Match called off
AFG 273 (50)
AUS 109/1 (12.5)
No result - due to rain
Feb 28, 2025 20:09 IST
AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy Live Score: Australia in command
Australia are total command of the contest as Travis Head and Matthew Short have given a perfect start to the 2009 champions.
Score: AUS 109/1 (12.5) CRR: 8.49 REQ: 4.44
Rain stops play - Australia need 165 runs
AFG 273 (50)
Feb 28, 2025 19:21 IST
AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy Live Score: Aussies make quick start
Australia have made a qucikfire start as they look to end Afghanistan's run in the Champions Trophy 2025.
Score: AUS 90/1 (10) CRR: 9 REQ: 4.6
Australia need 184 runs
AFG 273 (50)
Feb 28, 2025 18:44 IST
AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy Live Score: Aussies start run chase
Australia have started their run chase as they look to book their place in ther last four of the Champions Trophy 2025.
Feb 28, 2025 18:05 IST
AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy Live Score: Omarzai's late blitz powers AFG to a challenging total
Azmatullah Omarzai continues to impress everyone with his all-round ability as he smashed a brilliant 67 to power Afghanistan to a challenging 273 against Australia.
AFG: 273 in 50 overs.
Feb 28, 2025 17:15 IST
AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy Live Score: WICKET
Nathan Ellis picked his first of the day, getting rid of all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, caught on four.
AFG: 199/7 in 40 overs.
Feb 28, 2025 16:59 IST
AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy Live Score: WICKET
Another one bites the dust for Afghanistan, this time its their veteran cricketer Mohammad Nabi, run out on just one.
AFG: 182/6 in 36.4 overs.
Feb 28, 2025 16:52 IST
AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy Live Score: WICKET
Adam Zampa has picked his second wicket of the day, removing Afghanistan captain and key batter Hashmatullah Shahidi on 20 off 49 balls.
AFG: 176/5 in 35.4 overs.
Feb 28, 2025 16:34 IST
AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy Live Score: WICKET
Spencer Johnson picked his second of the day, removing the dangerous-looking Sediqullah Atal on 85, breaking a 68-run partnership.
AFG: 159/4 in 31.2 overs.
Feb 28, 2025 14:46 IST
AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy Live Score: Afghanistan lose Gurbaz
Australia has got the first breakthrough in Rahmanullah Gurbaz, bowled on a duck off seamer Spencer Johnson.
AFG: 18/1 in 3 overs.
Feb 28, 2025 14:11 IST
AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy Live Score: Playing XIs
Check out the playing XIs of both teams -
Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Feb 28, 2025 14:09 IST
AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy Live Score: Afghanistan bat first after winning the toss
Afghanistan has won the toss and elected to bat first in their do-or-die game against Australia in Lahore.