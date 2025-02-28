Ramzan, as called in South-Asian countries and Ramadan across the world, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Ramzan is entirely dedicated to fasting, prayers and spirituality among the Muslim population across the globe.

The month is based on the moon sighting. The moon of the Ramzan 2025 was expected to be sighted in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom (UK), the United States of America (US), and Australia on Friday (Feb 28).

Ramzan will begin on Saturday, March 1 for Saudi Arabia and the western countries. India, Pakistan and Bangladesh usually start their Ramzan a day after Saudi Arabia - hence, Ramzan will begin on March 2 for these countries.

Significance

As per the Islamic beliefs, Prophet Muhammed received the first verses of Quran in the beginning of Ramzan which later became one of the major pillars of the religion followed across the world.

This was the month when the Islamic prophet met the angel named Jibreel (Gabriel in Bible) for the first time and received the message to follow one god. At that time, Polytheism was followed across the Middle-eastern countries.

The daily rituals

Sehri

Sehri is the meal eaten by Muslims before the dawn and start of the fast. It is advised to consume nutrition-rich and hydrating meal to stay energetic through the day.

Iftar

Iftar is the meal consumed while breaking the fast the whole day. It is done during the sunset at the time of Maghrib (Evening prayer). Apart from healthy meal, the fast is broken generally with dates. Breaking the fast with dates is called Sunnah in Islam, (An act done by the prophet).

The schedule

Here's a broader time table for Ramzan in the major cities in India:

CITY SEHRI TIME IFTAR TIME Mumbai 5:45 AM 6:45 PM Delhi 5:28 AM 6:23 PM Chennai 5:19 AM 6:00 PM Hyderabad 5:32 AM 6:02 PM Banglore 6:02 PM 6:14 PM Kolkata 5:30 AM 5:11 PM

NOTE: It is to keep in mind that these timings may slightly differ from the actual ones. Hence, confirmation from the local Mosques is a must.

(With inputs from agencies)