UNESCO adds iftar, a daytime meal in Ramzan, to cultural heritage list

The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on Wednesday (Nov 6) added Iftar, which is the meal that people take to break the daytime fast in Ramzan, on the list of intangible cultural heritage.

Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan jointly submitted the application for the inclusion of the iftar to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list.

“Iftar (also called Eftari or Iftor) is observed by Muslims at sunset in the month of Ramazan, upon completion of all religious and ceremonial rites,” stated UNESCO.

Iftar, which takes place after the sunset call to prayer in the holy month of Ramazan, is related to gatherings “strengthening family and community ties and promoting charity, solidarity and social exchange,” it said.

The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, which has been holding meetings in Botswana since Monday, recognised the age-old traditional Muslim observance.

In many Muslim nations, it is customary that the people mark iftar by eating a date along with drinking tea. The recipes of pastries and dishes, however, vary greatly from one country to another.

The UN body said, “Iftar practice is typically transmitted within families, and children and youth are often entrusted with preparing components of traditional meals.”

Italian opera singing also part of the list

Italian opera singing - which is an art “transmitted only orally” between pupil and maestro that attracts students globally - has also been added by UNESCO to the list of intangible global heritage.

“This is an official confirmation of what we already knew: opera singing is a world excellence,” said Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, after UNESCO's decision.

Opera started in Italy, which is home to Verdi and Scarlatti. Italian patriots sang the opera and some of the world's greatest arias came from the peninsula.

Italian opera is “a physiologically controlled way of singing that enhances the carrying power of the voice in acoustic spaces such as amphitheatres and churches,” stated UNESCO.