Kashmiri Muslim family prepares thousand of Diwali diyas for the festival

While the whole country is illuminated by millions of Diya's on the festival of Diwali, thousands of them are made by a Kashmiri Muslim family. For weeks, the Kumar family in Srinagar has been making Diwali Diya's and has already dispatched over 20 thousand Diwali clay lamps.

With the Diwali festival around the corner, A Kashmiri Muslim potter family has been working day and night to make clay Diwali lamps as orders are pouring in from across the country. Over 20000 clay lamps have been made and dispatched so far and he still is getting fresh orders every day. Omar and his whole family have been in the business of pottery for decades and have been responsible for reviving and preserving the art of pottery in Kashmir.

''We started making Diwali Diya's last year, and we got a huge response. This year we have already made around 20000 Diwali Diya's and we are still getting fresh orders. We are getting orders from Jammu and other parts and states of the country. We have sent it to Kulgam where we have a distributor who sends it across India. We can't differentiate between Hindus and Muslims, we all live together happily, and we also buy things from other communities when it's our festival. This year we had a great response from locals too, '' said Omar Kumar, Potter.

Omar has distributed hundreds of Diwali lamps for free within the Hindu community in his locality. Omar says that buying local is how the young entrepreneurs in the country can be helped. After receiving the order, he believes it's a push to the 'Make in India' concept.