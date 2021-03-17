Top 10 world news: WHO backs AstraZeneca and J&J, Biden warns Putin, and more

After reports of blood clots as a side-effect of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, the WHO has approved the vaccine for the time being and UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson ha announced he will take a jab of the same vaccine. Meanwhile, the Presidents of Russia and US are at each other's throat regarding accusations of meddling in US election 2020. Taliban and US, too, are stuck in disagreements regarding withdrawal of US troops.

Bangladesh starts celebrations to mark 50 years of independence

Indian Prime Minister Modi will visit Bangladesh for a two-day visit on March 26 and will join the main Independence Day celebrations that also marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Biden says US troops withdrawal 'tough' by May; Taliban warns of consequences

The Taliban has retaliated by asserting that the US troops must leave Afghanistan by the decided deadline or face the "consequences".

WHO backs use of AstraZeneca vaccine; approves J&J for COVID variants

The statement has come after several countries temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca after a few cases of formation of blood clots were reported around the world.

Russia dismisses US reports on poll meddling as Biden doubles down on allegations

'The document prepared by the US intelligence community is another set of groundless accusations against our country of interfering in American internal political processes,' Russia replied.

'I too kneel,' says Pope Francis on Myanmar nun who tried to stop violence

Ann Rose Nu Tawng's image of kneeling in front of the police went viral earlier this month and was praised worldwide as a symbol of peace to counter the junta's brutal crackdown.

UK's Boris Johnson to get AstraZeneca vaccine as he dismisses safety fears

The comments made by Johnson came after he repeatedly insisted that AstraZeneca's vaccine is safe despite many European nations stopping its rollout over cases of blood clots.

Taiwan bolsters South China Sea deployment, gets US submarine parts export nod

Speaking in parliament, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng, who took up his post last month, said Taiwan has increased personnel and armaments on Itu Aba, the main island Taiwan occupies in the South China Sea.

Man who survived Ebola five years ago may have transmitted it through semen in Guinea

Scientists have concluded that the Guinea outbreak has definitely been spread from someone who survived the 2014-2016 epidemic in West Africa.

India, Bangladesh discuss Teesta pact, flood management during talks

India and Bangladesh share 54 common rivers. During the almost day-long talks in Delhi both sides agreed to expand cooperation to include mitigation of pollution, riverbank protection and basin management.

EU Chief proposes 'digital green certificates' and curbs on vaccine exports

This warning has come as the EU has been on crossroads with the UK over vaccine delivery after the EU accused Britain of operating a de facto export ban, which Boris Johnson denied.