New Delhi, India

WION is tracking all updates on the ongoing crisis in West Asia. At the time of writing the top 10 world news, United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken would be on Thursday (Dec 12) visiting Jordan and Turkey for talks on the current situation in Syria.

Taliban minister Khalil Haqqani was killed in an explosion in Kabul on Wednesday. Khalil was a senior member of the Haqqani family, one of the most influential factions within the Taliban.

In other news from around the world, Indian opposition party Congress' President Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the Rajya Sabha (the upper house of Parliament) was being run by "politics and not rules," as he accused Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar of targeting opposition and praising the government.

West Asia crisis LIVE: Blinken to visit Jordan, Turkey for talks on Syria

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would on Thursday head to Jordan and then Turkey for talks on the ongoing situation in Syria. According to the State Department, Blinken during his visit would reiterate Washington's support for an inclusive, Syrian-led transition to an accountable and representative government.

Taliban minister Khalil Haqqani killed in Kabul bombing: Who was he?

Khalil Haqqani, the Taliban's acting minister for refugees and repatriation, has been killed in a bombing in Kabul on Wednesday (Dec 11), reports suggest. Khalil, a key member of the powerful Haqqani network, died following an explosion that targeted a mosque in the Afghan capital.

'He targets opposition, praises government': Kharge accuses Dhankhar of bias in no-confidence motion

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday (Dec 11) accused Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar of "targeting the opposition, praising the government," and claimed that the Rajya Sabha (upper house of the Indian Parliament) was "being run by politics, not rules." Kharge, leading the INDIA bloc’s push for a no-confidence motion against Dhankhar, said, "The chairman's conduct has been contrary to the dignity of his post.

Iran's new Hijab law imposes death penalty, fines, and imprisonment for non-compliance

Iran has introduced a controversial law that strengthens compulsory hijab regulations, imposing severe penalties for non-compliance including the death penalty. The law, Protection of the Family through the Promotion of the Culture of Chastity and Hijab law, was approved on December 1, 2024, and will be enforced starting Friday (Dec 13).

'Growing tendency to misuse Section 498A': Indian Supreme Court amid Bengaluru techie's suicide

As more and more developments are beginning to emerge in the suicide case of a techie in the Indian city of Bengaluru, the Supreme Court expressed concerns over the growing tendency to misuse Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This section penalises cruelty by husbands and their relatives against married women.

Netanyahu corruption trial: Israeli PM says he didn't discuss give and take with ex-owner of news site

The trial involves three separate cases in which prosecutors said that Netanyahu exchanged regulatory favours with media titans for favourable press coverage and advanced the personal interests of a billionaire Hollywood producer in exchange for lavish gifts.

IMD says 27 districts across Tamil Nadu on alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall

The evolving weather system off the Bay of Bengal is expected to move towards Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu coasts during the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) . As the weather system moves north, northwestwards in the coming days, it is expected to bring heavy (7-11 cms) to very heavy rain (12-20 cms) in 28 districts of Tamil Nadu, and the adjoining Union Territory of Puducherry.

US court rejects The Onion’s ‘flawed’ auction bid for Infowars

A US bankruptcy judge Tuesday (Dec 10) rejected an auction bid by satirical news outlet The Onion to acquire Infowars, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ website. The Onion had won the bid to purchase Infowars on November 14 after the platform was put up for sale owing to Jones’ $1.5 billion case in connection with the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting.

BGT 2024-25: 'Good carry, pace and bounce,' awaits India at Gabba says pitch curator

The third Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test is just a couple of days away and another pacy and bouncy pitch awaits India at the iconic Gabba stadium in Brisbane. Gabba pitch curator David Sandurski, however, said that the wicket hopefully will offer something for everyone.

Jay Z's alleged illegitimate son's claims resurface amid rape allegations

The skeletons are tumbling out for Jay Z it seems. Amid rape allegations that the rapper is facing, his alleged illegitimate son is making headlines. Jay Z has denied his role in the alleged rap of a teen back in 2000 during an MTV Awards afterparty. However, 31-year-old Rymir Sattherthwaite's claims may also land the music producer in trouble. Rymir has been fighting to prove his biological ties to the Roc Nation founder, whose real name is Shawn Carter.