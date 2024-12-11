New Delhi, India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday (Dec 11) accused Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar of "targeting the opposition, praising the government," and claimed that the Rajya Sabha (upper house of the Indian Parliament) was "being run by politics, not rules." Kharge, leading the INDIA bloc’s push for a no-confidence motion against Dhankhar, said, "The chairman's conduct has been contrary to the dignity of his post. He has targeted opposition leaders, not allowing them to speak, while often praising the government."

Advertisment

Kharge criticises Dhankhar's partisanship

Kharge criticised Dhankhar for abandoning the neutrality maintained by past vice presidents, saying, "Since 1952, no resolution has been brought under Article 67 because vice presidents never indulged in politics. Now, the House is run by politics, not rules."

Also Read: Opposition INDIA Bloc to move no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

Advertisment

Kharge compares Dhankhar to a 'school headmaster'

Accusing Dhankhar of treating the Rajya Sabha like a "school headmaster," Kharge said he often spoke down to experienced opposition leaders. "The biggest reason for disruptions is the chairman himself," the Congress president added, accusing the Rajya Sabha chairman of acting as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government spokesperson to secure a promotion.

Also Read: 'Opposition disrespects dignity..': Kiren Rijiju condemns INDIA bloc's no-confidence motion against Dhankhar

Advertisment

INDIA bloc submits motion against Dhankhar

The INDIA bloc, which includes Congress, RJD, TMC, CPI, AAP, and others, formally submitted a notice for Dhankhar’s removal. While the motion is unlikely to succeed due to the lack of an opposition majority, it highlights the growing tensions over parliamentary conduct.

Watch: No-Confidence Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chairman

NDA calls motion 'politically motivated'

In response, NDA leaders dismissed the motion as "politically motivated." Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended Dhankhar, saying the government would protect the dignity of the chairman. Rijiju emphasised Dhankhar’s focus on public welfare and condemned the actions of the 60 MPs who signed the motion.

(With inputs from agencies)