New Delhi, India

In a dramatic turn of events, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday (Dec. 10). This is the first time in 72 years that such a motion has been filed. The opposition has accused Dhankhar of bias and undermining the dignity of the House.

"The opposition disrespects the dignity of the Chair, whether in the Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha. In parliamentary tradition, the Speakers of both Houses are our guides. Whoever sits in the chair, we must obey them," Rijiju said, addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

Rijiju criticises opposition for undermining parliamentary authority

Rijiju condemned the opposition for moving the motion, which he considered an attack on the Chair and the impartiality of the Chairman. He said, "By challenging the Chairman, the opposition is disregarding the core principles of parliamentary norms," he added.

Opposition MPs submit no-confidence motion against Dhankhar

Members of the Congress, AAP, DMK, TMC, Samajwadi Party amongst others, have signed a no-confidence motion alleging that Dhankhar treats opposition in an unfair and biased manner. Congress's Jairam Ramesh clarified that it is not a motion against the individual but protests against the way they see it as Dhankhar's bias towards his ruling BJP. This is, however, the first motion of this sort against the Rajya Sabha Chairman in 72 years.

Rijiju targets Congress over alleged Soros links

In addition to defending Dhankhar, Rijiju also targeted Congress over its alleged ties with international financier George Soros. He suggested that the Congress leadership should apologise to the nation, stating, "The entire country is concerned about this issue. Congress must apologise to the nation."

Commitment to smooth parliamentary proceedings

Rijiju reiterated that while Parliament should be functional, the government was promising about that. Also, he mentioned that key discussions on the Constitution of India were to be held between December 13 and 17 and emphasised that this motion was not needed since the agenda was already decided. "When everything has been finalised, there was no need for Congress and opposition leaders to serve a notice against the Rajya Sabha Chairman," Rijiju said.

Parliament adjourned amid ongoing disruptions

The no-confidence motion had been brought in amidst usual disruptions in Parliament. On Tuesday, both Houses were adjourned after stormy discussions between MPs from the opposition and the ruling party. The winter session, which commenced on November 25, will go on till December 20.

(With inputs from agencies)