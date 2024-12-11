New Delhi, India

The skeletons are tumbling out for Jay Z it seems. Amid rape allegations that the rapper is facing, his alleged illegitimate son is making headlines. Jay Z has denied his role in the alleged rape of a teen back in 2000 during an MTV Awards afterparty. However, 31-year-old Rymir Sattherthwaite's claims may also land the music producer in trouble. Rymir has been fighting to prove his biological ties to the Roc Nation founder, whose real name is Shawn Carter.

As his “secret son,” Rymir alleged that he’s attempted to establish a connection with Carter for a decade but the rapper has not paid any heed to it.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z is hitting out against attorney Tony Buzbee, counter-accusing him of playing out an extortion ploy by revising his client’s lawsuit to include the rapper’s name alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at the MTV VMAs after-party in 2000.

His alleged illegitimate son’s re-emergence in the middle of this scandal is not helping his case.

Rymir's allegations that his mother was just 16 years old when she got pregnant with him after a relationship with Carter is only tarnishing the hitmaker’s reputation as music royalty.

Addressing Jay-Z’s statement on the allegations, the 31-year-old told DailyMail.com, “It is both heartbreaking and frustrating to see Mr. Carter respond to allegations with such deflection and attacks.”

He added, “My late mother, Wanda, was just 16 years old when she became pregnant with me, and for years I have sought clarity about my identity. This is not about greed or spectacle—it’s about uncovering the truth and ensuring all parties are held accountable.”

“Despite my efforts, Mr Carter has never once written a letter to me to address these claims – whether to deny or acknowledge paternity, or to address why his attorneys committed this fraud,” he accused the rapper.

“If Mr Carter values the ideals of honour and protecting children, as he claims in his letter, he should step forward with transparency. He continues to deflect and avoid.”

Rymir also detailed details of Wanda Satterthwaite, his later mother’s side of the story to DailyMail.com. According to an affidavit, the woman claimed that she and the rapper had sex in 1992 when she was 16 and he was 22. At the time, Wanda was also in an on-again-off-again relationship with her high school lover, Robert Graves.

Although he was found to have no biological relation to Rymir, Jay-Z’s legal team purportedly endlessly subverted the legal system that helped the rapper from taking a paternity test. The issue was fleshed out into a legal battle in 2010 – two years after Beyonce and Carter tied the knot.

However, Rymir’s mother passed away in 2019. Throughout her life, she insisted that Jay-Z was the father of her son.

Jay-Z and Beyonce's relationship has also been under scrutiny for a long time. The two reportedly met in 2000 when she was 18 and he was 30. However, they didn’t start dating instantaneously.

“We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any date, on the phone for a year and a half, and that foundation is so important in a relationship. Just to have someone that you just like is so important, and someone that is honest,” Beyonce said in a 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meanwhile, Jay Z and Beyonce made a rare appearance together on the red carpet at the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King along with their daughter Blue Ivy earlier this week. The Carter family's red carpet appearance came days after Jay Z was accused of raping a minor at an afterparty at MTV Music Awards in 2000 along with Sean "Diddy" Combs.