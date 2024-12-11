Damascus/Gaza Strip/Tel Aviv/Beirut

The West Asian country of Syria is under new rulers following an unprecedented offensive by rebel factions just weeks ago which led to the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.

Advertisment

On Tuesday (Dec 10), rebels named Mohammed al-Bashir as the head of the transitional government which would be in place until March 1.

As the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip rages on, the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday that the death toll in Gaza has climbed to 44,805. The death toll includes 19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Read this blog to track all updates on the West Asia crisis: