Tehran, Iran

Iran has introduced a controversial law that strengthens compulsory hijab regulations, imposing severe penalties for non-compliance including the death penalty. The law, Protection of the Family through the Promotion of the Culture of Chastity and Hijab law, was approved on December 1, 2024, will be enforced starting Friday (Dec 13).

This move follows the Woman Life Freedom movement sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022, marking a significant escalation in the government’s crackdown on women’s rights.

Extreme fines, imprisonment, and death

Women and men could face fines up to $22,000, imprisonment, or flogging for violating the strict dress codes and violating the law. Repeat offenders may be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison or face death under the charge of “corruption on earth.”

Violators accused of “improper dress” or “nudity” face penalties of up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $12,000.

Global backlash

Human rights groups have condemned the law, with Amnesty International calling it a step towards deeper gender apartheid. Diana Eltahawy of Amnesty stated that the law entrenches repression and worsens the daily lives of Iranian women.

Human Rights Watch also warned the law will lead to more resistance. "Rather than silencing women, it will breed fierce defiance," said Nahid Naghshbandi, the group’s acting Iran researcher.

Surveillance culture and public reporting

The law encourages citizens to report violations, creating an environment of fear and distrust. Bahar Ghandehari, Director of the Centre for Human Rights in Iran, warned that it will pressure individuals, especially students and teachers, to conform or face punishment.

Pezeshkian’s reluctance

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, a reformist, expressed his reluctance about the law, calling his signing "ceremonial." Despite his opposition to the compulsory hijab laws, experts argue that Pezeshkian cannot halt its implementation without the approval of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Rising resistance

The law is seen as an attempt to suppress the growing resistance to compulsory hijab rules, which gained momentum after Mahsa Amini’s death. Legal experts warn that it violates personal freedoms and will likely provoke greater dissent both inside Iran and globally.

(With inputs from agencies)