Washington DC, United States

A US bankruptcy judge Tuesday (Dec 10) rejected an auction bid by satirical news outlet The Onion to acquire Infowars, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ website. The Onion had won the bid to purchase Infowars on November 14 after the platform was put up for sale owing to Jones’ $1.5 billion case in connection with the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting.

Advertisment

Infowars faced legal troubles after Jones falsely called one of the deadliest school shootings in United States history a hoax. Jones had claimed that the incident, which saw the killing of 20 children and six educators, was in fact staged by actors so that the government could bring in tighter gun controls. The parents of the victims later claimed in courts that they were traumatised by the conspiracies disseminated by Infowars.

Also read: Biden administration urges Syrian rebels to support inclusive government

In 2022, Jones was asked by the court to pay $1.5bn in defamation lawsuits to the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting. Shortly after, he filed for bankruptcy. Now, most of the proceeds from the sale of Infowars will go towards the victims of the 2012 shooting.

Advertisment

Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez on Tuesday said the bidding process was flawed and he also questioned the amount of money that would go to the victims. The Onion wanted to acquire Infowars and turn it into a parody platform.

The Onion’s CEO said he was deeply disappointed with the ruling, saying he will continue to seek a resolution. “We are deeply disappointed in today’s decision, but The Onion will continue to seek a resolution that helps the Sandy Hook families receive a positive outcome for the horror they endured,” said Ben Collins. The Onion had offered $1.75 million in cash to Infowars.

Meanwhile, a lawyer for the Sandy Hook families said they were also disappointed with the ruling.

Advertisment

“These families, who have already persevered through countless delays and roadblocks, remain resilient and determined as ever to hold Alex Jones and his corrupt businesses accountable for the harm he has caused,” the lawyer said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)