As talks between the US and Russian delegations come to an end in Saudi Arabia, US Secretary of State Department Marco Rubio said that the end to the Ukraine conflict must be acceptable to everybody involved, including Ukraine and Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday (Feb 18) criticised talks held between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia about the Ukraine war without Ukrainian presence.

Russian foreign minister Sergiei Lavrov said on Tuesday (Feb 18) that any deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine would be "completely unacceptable".

Hamas to release four hostage bodies, six living captives this week, confirms Israel

Israel on Tuesday (Feb 18) stated that Hamas will hand over the bodies of four hostages held in Gaza on Thursday and release six living captives on Saturday. The announcement confirmed the earlier statement by Hamas.

Elon Musk has 'no formal authority to make government decisions,' says White House

After several reports of "too much" power given to DOGE chief Elon Musk and something called "President Musk" claims on the internet, the White House said in a court filing that the Tesla CEO has "no formal authority to make government decisions" on Monday (Feb 17).

What led Delta plane to crash and flip? Here’s what experts say

Officials investigating the Delta plane that crashed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday (Feb 17) will examine several factors, including weather, according to aviation experts.

KIIT Nepali student suicide case: Father alleges 'harassment, emotional blackmail' | What all we know so far

A 20-year-old Nepali student, Prakriti Lamsal, committed suicide at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Sunday (Feb 16), which led to widespread protests and raised diplomatic concerns.

‘Maha Kumbh has turned into Mrityu Kumbh’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attacks Yogi Adityanath government

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (Feb 18) slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj that had led to the loss of many lives.

Chhaava box office: Vicky Kaushal's movie is unstoppable, inches closer to Rs 2 billion mark globally

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's movie Chhaava is roaring at the box office. Released on Feb 14, the movie has performed well from day one.

LIVE | 2025 Champions Trophy: Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Latest News and Updates Today | Feb 18

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to start from February 19 in Pakistan. This is the first time since 1996 ODI World Cup that Pakistan is hosting an ICC tournament. They had co-hosted the 1996 ODI WC along with India and Sri Lanka.