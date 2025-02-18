Officials investigating the Delta plane that crashed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday (Feb 17), will examine several factors, including weather, according to aviation experts.

Advertisment

In a rare incident, a Delta Air Lines plane carrying 80 passengers crashed while landing and flipped at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday (February 17). Fortunately, all on board the flight survived.

At the time of the crash, the Toronto airport was facing blowing snow and winds reaching 32 mph with gusts of 40 mph, according to the Meteorological Service of Canada. While the temperature was as low as minus 8.6 degrees Celsius (16.5 degrees Fahrenheit).

Also read | WATCH: CCTV footage shows Delta Air Lines plane crash-landing at Pearson Airport

Advertisment

Investigators to examine several factors

Aviation expert Scott Hamilton told Newsweek that investigators from Transport Canada and the TSB “will be looking at runway conditions, looking at if it skidded along the runway and flipped.”

The plane’s approach speeds, thruster viability and breaking anomalies will be investigated, he said. In addition, experts may also be looking for any potential obstacles that the plane could have hit, causing it to flip upside down.

Advertisment

Also read | Déjà vu? Delta plane crash bears eerie similarity to a 2015 incident. See pics

“Investigators … will look at whether there was a wind shear. A wind shear refers to a sudden change in wind speed and/or direction,” said Hamilton, who is the managing director for the aviation company Leeham Company.

Apart from this, Hamilton told KING 5 Seattle that officials will be looking if there were any ice spots on the runway. However, airport fire chief Todd Aitken said during a press conference on Monday (Feb 17) that the landing strip was dry.

Aitken also said that there were no cross-winds at the time of landing. While pilots who viewed the footage of the crash questioned that statement, according to Reuters.

Also read | Toronto Airport warned of hazardous conditions hours before Delta plane crash

John Cox, CEO of a Florida-based aviation safety consulting firm, told the Associated Press, “The weather conditions were windy.”

“The wind was out of the west at 27 to 35 knots, which is about 38 miles an hour (61 kph). So it was windy. But the airplanes are designed and certified to handle that. The pilots are trained and experienced to handle that,” he said. Cox has been involved in National Transportation Safety Board inquiries.

Cox further said that investigators will have to determine the cause for the plane’s right wing being separated to understand the reason for the accident after finding the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder.

Also read | Delta plane crash: 'I'm upside down,' says survivor as videos from ground zero show stunning visuals

“They will be found, if not today, tomorrow, and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will read them out and they will have a very good understanding of what actually occurred here,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)