All the passengers miraculously survived after a Delta Air Lines jet with 80 people onboard crashed and flipped as it landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday (February 17). The plane was coming from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The officials confirmed that all passengers and crew had been accounted for with as many as 18 people injured including three critically, a child, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s.

Lawrence Saindon of the paramedic services said that those who were injured were taken to area hospitals either by ambulance or helicopter.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials said in a statement that Delta Flight 4819 crashed while landing around 2:45 pm (local time).

What happened after the crash?

People were seen getting away from the upside-down CRJ-900 airliner as dramatic photos and videos were televised and circulated on social media. Passengers were seen protecting their faces from the snow and severe wind gusts.

As smoke billowed from the fuselage and people continued to disembark, firefighters were seen dousing the aircraft with water.

After the incident, the airport suspended all flights, before resuming them at around 5:00 pm (local time), more than two hours later.

Passengers share their experience

A few passengers have shared their experiences as they posted videos taken from ground zero. Facebook user John Nelson, who said he was a passenger on the flight, posted a video from the tarmac showing the overturned aircraft and narrated: "Our plane crashed. It's upside down."

"Most people appear to be okay. We're all getting off," he added.

Footage captured by a survivor of the accident revealed a female passenger suspended upside down in her sea seat after the plane had overturned.

"My plane crashed I'm upside down," she wrote alongside the video she posted.

"I was just in a plane crash, oh my god," another distressed passenger wrote on social media.

Watch the videos here:

"The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today's incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport," Delta chief executive Ed Bastian said.

(With inputs from agencies)