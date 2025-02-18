ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to start from February 19 in Pakistan. This is the first time since 1996 ODI World Cup that Pakistan are hosting an ICC tournament.They had co-hosted the 1996 ODI WC along with India and Sri Lanka.
India, meanwhile, will play all its three league matches in Dubai, UAE. This is as per the agreed upon hybrid model with the ICC and PCB.
India start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at 2:30 pm India time before taking on arch-rival Pakistan on February 23 (2:30 pm India time). India play their final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2 (2:30 pm India time).
The first semi-final will also be played in Dubai irrespective of India making it or not. The second semi-final, however, will be played in Lahore, Pakistan.
The final, on March 9, will be played in Lahore if India fails to qualify and in Dubai if the opposite happens. The hybrid model came in place due to political tensions between India and Pakistan because of which BCCI declined to send the team to Pakistan.
A total of eight teams, i.e. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa are divided in two groups for the tournament.
Check 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 Live News and Latest Updates Today | Feb 18 below:
Feb 18, 2025 11:53 IST
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi sells his VIP Box in Dubai to fund Pakistan stadium renovations
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has sold 30-seat VIP Hospitality Box offered to him at Dubai stadium for India vs Pakistan and other matches. Naqvi will watch the match from stands with the fans after selling the box for 400,00 dirhams (INR 9.4 million). He has decided to put the proceeds to PCB's funds.
Feb 18, 2025 11:13 IST
Champions Trophy 2025: 'Pakistan have edge over India due to...', says former Pak captain
As Pakistan gears up to host its first ICC event in 29 years, legendary batter Muhammad Yousuf has expressed his excitement and confidence in the national team’s chances on home turf.
Feb 18, 2025 10:32 IST
Former pacer puts onus of India's success on Shami's performance with new ball
"Actually, he had out-bowled Bumrah in the 2019 (50-over World Cup) and in the last World Cup (2023). Bumrah is the champion bowler across formats. But Shami has experience and, before Bumrah's arrival, it was Shami who carried India's attack all through," said Balaji as reported by news agency PTI.
Feb 18, 2025 09:51 IST
BCCI launches new jersey with host Pakistan's name
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) launched the India jersey for the upcoming Champions Trophy on Tuesday (Feb 17). The jersey, which was centre of much drama over the possible use of Pakistan's flag, contains the name of host nation and not the flag.
Feb 18, 2025 09:11 IST
Champions Trophy: One batter to look out from each team
The Champions Trophy is just two days away and eight teams are set to fight for the title up for grabs for the first time since 2017. Host Pakistan will be aiming to take advantage of home conditions as they look to defend their title which they had won by beating India in the last final.
With the tournament being played in sub-continent's batting-friendly conditions, here is one batter from each team to look out for: