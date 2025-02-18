Babar Azam, Pakistan’s star batter, is preparing to lead his team in the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy on home soil. Nearly eight years after playing a key role in Pakistan’s triumphant 2017 campaign, Babar is eager to guide his nation to another historic victory—this time in front of their passionate supporters.

"I am very excited," Babar was quoted saying to ICC. "It’s been a long time since we hosted an ICC tournament. As a player, I’m thrilled, and the fans are equally excited."

Pakistan’s emphatic 180-run win over India in the 2017 final remains a cherished memory, but Babar emphasizes staying focused on the present. "A lot has changed since 2017. We have new players in the squad, with only three or four remaining from that winning team. But the belief, confidence, and execution remain the same."

Pakistan kicks off its campaign against New Zealand in Karachi, where Babar will face off with fellow modern-day great Kane Williamson. The tournament features cricketing superstars like Joe Root, Steve Smith, and Virat Kohli, but Babar, the world’s No. 1 ranked ODI batter, carries the hopes of a cricket-obsessed nation.

"When you have responsibility as a senior player, and the team relies on you, I take it positively," Babar said. "I try to give my best in every match so that Pakistan wins, and I truly enjoy my cricket."

'There is no pressure'

Despite Pakistan’s recent struggles in ICC tournaments, Babar remains confident. "There is no pressure. What’s in the past is beyond us. We’ve discussed our mistakes, worked on them, and we will try not to repeat them."

With the advantage of playing at home, Pakistan is hopeful for a turnaround. Lahore, Babar’s hometown, is one of three host cities, and he believes familiarity with local conditions will play a crucial role. "Playing at home gives you an edge, as you know the conditions well. But you still have to play good cricket because all the teams are world-class."

Beyond the cricket, Babar is excited about Pakistan hosting a global event. "It means a lot to us. The hospitality in Pakistan is amazing, and people here love cricket. Cricket brings everyone together—it unites the whole country, and everyone is praying for Pakistan’s victory. That unity is special."

