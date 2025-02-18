As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, New Zealand’s star batter Kane Williamson took to Instagram to share his fond memories of playing against Pakistan.

In a video shared by the ICC, Williamson reflected on one of his most unforgettable moments—a stunning catch to dismiss Abdullah Shafique during the 2023 World Cup.

“In the moment, you’re just trying to focus on what’s important, where you need to be, and try to get there as quickly as possible, keeping your head nice and still, and hoping that it goes in—and on that occasion, it did,” Williamson recalled.

The clip featured Williamson watching his incredible diving catch from the New Zealand vs. Pakistan clash in Bengaluru. Sprinting back, the Kiwi batter pulled off one of the tournament’s most spectacular grabs, sending Shafique back to the pavilion.

“It was nice to be back on the field. The finger injury felt insignificant compared to the knee injury, which took six months to recover from. Taking that catch, I kind of dug into the ground,” he shared, reflecting on his journey back to fitness.

Williamson also acknowledged how rain played a decisive role in that thrilling match, with Pakistan securing a stunning victory via the DLS method.

“An incredible game, actually. Rain-affected, and we ended up getting 400, and then the shortened match—Pakistan chased it down,” he reminisced.

In that high-stakes World Cup encounter, New Zealand had posted a mammoth 401 for 6, powered by Rachin Ravindra’s brilliant 105 and Williamson’s composed 95. However, Pakistan—buoyed by Fakhar Zaman’s blistering 126 off 81 balls—stayed ahead of the DLS target, claiming a crucial 21-run victory to keep their tournament hopes alive.

'Great atmosphere playing against Pak'

The two sides last met in the Tri-Nation Series final in Karachi on February 14, where New Zealand claimed a comfortable five-wicket victory. Will O’Rourke’s four-wicket haul and half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham helped the Blackcaps chase down 243 with 28 balls to spare.

Looking ahead to the Champions Trophy, Williamson expressed his excitement: “Always a great atmosphere playing against Pakistan, and I’m sure that’ll be the same, certainly with them playing at home.”

Pakistan and New Zealand will kick off the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 19 in Karachi, with the much-anticipated opening match set to take place at the National Bank Cricket Stadium. A brief opening ceremony will mark the start of what promises to be a thrilling tournament.

