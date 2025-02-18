During India’s triumphant 2013 Champions Trophy campaign, the cricketing world witnessed the birth of what is now fondly called the 'Dhoni Review System.' Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina recently shared insights into MS Dhoni's tactical brilliance during a show on official broadcaster Star.
India’s commanding run in the tournament featured an unbeaten streak, with their emphatic eight-wicket victory against the West Indies standing out as a testament to their dominance. Raina highlighted how Dhoni’s exceptional game management, including accurate DRS calls, aggressive field setups, and bold decisions, played a pivotal role in their success.
"The Oval is a batting-friendly surface, but playing in Wales requires you to look up at the skies as much as down at the pitch," Raina remarked. "This is where the Dhoni Review System began. Every DRS he called was correct. His attacking field placements made a big difference too. Virat Kohli was in the slips, Ashwin at leg slip, and Dhoni orchestrating everything from behind the stumps. He knew how to build pressure."
A key highlight of that West Indies match was Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant bowling performance, returning with figures of 5-36. Raina heaped praise on his teammate’s accuracy and aggressive mindset, noting that Jadeja’s ability to keep it at the stumps made him a unique all-rounder.
"Jadeja was in top form that year across formats," Raina said. "If the wicket was dry, he became even more lethal. He bowled fast spin, straight deliveries, and Dhoni knew that if Jadeja could target the stumps for 35-40 deliveries out of 60, he would take five wickets."
'Virat enjoyed bowling'
Raina also touched upon the role of part-time bowlers in the squad, crediting Dhoni’s leadership for seamlessly integrating their contributions.
"Virat enjoyed bowling a lot until he developed back tightness," Raina shared. "In England, if you're a slow medium pacer, you can contribute 3-4 overs. Dhoni knew how to extract those overs: 'Virat, come here. Rohit, come here. Raina, come here.' That’s 10 overs right there."
The combination of five frontline bowlers—Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja—along with the part-timers created a perfect balance, orchestrated masterfully by Dhoni.
As India gears up for the upcoming Champions Trophy, with Rohit Sharma leading the side against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20, the echoes of Dhoni’s leadership continue to inspire the team and its supporters.
(With inputs from agencies)