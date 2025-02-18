During India’s triumphant 2013 Champions Trophy campaign, the cricketing world witnessed the birth of what is now fondly called the 'Dhoni Review System.' Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina recently shared insights into MS Dhoni 's tactical brilliance during a show on official broadcaster Star.

India’s commanding run in the tournament featured an unbeaten streak, with their emphatic eight-wicket victory against the West Indies standing out as a testament to their dominance. Raina highlighted how Dhoni’s exceptional game management, including accurate DRS calls, aggressive field setups, and bold decisions, played a pivotal role in their success.

"The Oval is a batting-friendly surface, but playing in Wales requires you to look up at the skies as much as down at the pitch," Raina remarked. "This is where the Dhoni Review System began. Every DRS he called was correct. His attacking field placements made a big difference too. Virat Kohli was in the slips, Ashwin at leg slip, and Dhoni orchestrating everything from behind the stumps. He knew how to build pressure."