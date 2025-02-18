The ICC Champions Trophy is just a day away and all eight teams are ready to battle it out for the title up for grabs for the first time since 2017. Pakistan beat arch-rivals India in the 2017 final to win the trophy the last time the Champions Trophy was played. The tournament starts Feb 19 with India set to play its matches in Dubai, UAE.

Ahead of the tournament, there are many records which are being talked about, including most runs, most wickets and more.

Have a look at top Champions Trophy records

Most Runs in Champions Trophy - Top Five Batters

Chris Gayle (West Indies): 791 Runs in 17 matches with 3 hundreds and 1 fifty

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka): 742 Runs in 22 matches with 0 hundreds and 5 fifties

Shikhar Dhawan (India): 701 Runs in 10 matches with 3 hundreds and 3 fifties

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka): 683 Runs in 22 matches with 1 hundred and 4 fifties

Sourav Ganguly (India): 665 Runs in 13 matches with 3 hundreds and 3 fifties

Most Wickets in Champions Trophy - Top Five Bowlers

Kyle Mills (New Zealand): 28 wickets in 15 matches with best of 4/30

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka): 25 wickets in 16 matches with best of 4/34

Muthiah Muralidaran (Sri Lanka): 24 wickets in 17 matches with best of 4/15

Brett Lee (Australia): 22 wickets in 16 matches with best of 3/38

Glenn McGrath (Australia): 21 wickets in 12 matches with best of 5/37

Highest Individual Score in Champions Trophy: Top Five

Nathan Astle (New Zealand): 145 not out vs USA in 2004

Andy Flower (Zimbabwe): 145 vs India in 2002

Sourav Ganguly (India): 141 not out vs South Africa in 2000

Sachin Tendulkar (India): 141 vs Australia in 1998

Graeme Smith (South Africa): 141 vs England in 2009

Best Bowling In An Innings in Champions Trophy: Top Five

Farveez Maharoof (Sri Lanka): 6/14 vs West Indies in 2006

Josh Hazlewood (Australia): 6/52 vs New Zealand in 2017

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan): 5/11 vs Kenya in 2004

Makhaya Ntini (South Africa): 5/21 vs Pakistan in 2006

Mervyn Dillon (West Indies): 5/29 vs Bangladesh in 2004