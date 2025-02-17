The Champions Trophy is just two days away and eight teams are set to fight for the title up for grabs for the first time since 2017. Host Pakistan will be aiming to take advantage of home conditions as they look to defend their title which they had won by beating India in the last final.

Advertisment

With the tournament being played in sub-continent's batting-friendly conditions, here is one batter from each team to look out for:

Batters to look out for from each team in Champions Trophy 2025:

Shubman Gill (India)

Advertisment

The Indian vice-captain is in top form, scoring 259 runs in the recently-concluded three-ODI series against England with two fifties and a hundred. Gill has been looked at as India's future skipper and a successor to Virat Kohli for quite some time now. The batter has scored 1,900 runs since Jan 1, 2023 in 35 innings at an average of 61 with six hundreds and 11 fifties - the second most behind Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka's 1931 runs in 46 matches.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025 SWOT Analysis New Zealand: Can Blackcaps end their 25-year title drought?

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

Advertisment

The Pak skipper showed his form in the tri-nation series, scoring 122 not out as their team chased a mammoth 352. Rizwan has been Pakistan's most prolific scorer with 1458 runs in 30 innings since 2023. He scored these runs at an average of 63 with nine fifties and two hundreds.

Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa)

The Protea wicketkeeper-batter has been a destructive force in the sub-continent including the ODI World Cup 2023. He has scored 1278 runs in 28 matches since January 2023 - the most for South Africa. He scored those runs at an average of 53 with three hundreds and six fifties.

Travis Head (Australia)

Arguably one of the most fearsome batters in the world right now. Head loves a big stage as evident by his performance in the last WTC Final and ODI World Cup final. The IPL experience has made him a beast in the sub-continent as well and he'll surely be one the batters to look out for in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Former Kiwi skipper has been in prime form recently - hitting 133 not out against South Africa in the recently-concluded tri-series in Pakistan. He had also scored a fifty in the three-nation tournament. It could also be his last potential chance to win an ICC trophy with New Zealand in white-ball format.

Jaker Ali (Bangladesh)

Although famous for his T20I bashing, Jaker Ali could very well be Bangladesh's most important batter on the flat pitches of Dubai and Pakistan. In the five ODIs he has played so far in the career, the batter has scored 151 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 112 with one fifty to his name.

Harry Brook (England)

The England star failed to impress during the India ODIs but is one of the most prolific and talented batters to look out for in the tournament. Brook is touted as the next big thing in England cricket with 23 ODIs under his belt. He has scored 769 runs in those matches at a strike rate of 101 with one hundred and five fifties.

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

Omarzai is backbone of Afghanistan's middle order with 872 runs in 29 matches at an average of 54 with a hundred and seven fifties since 2023. He, along with Hashmatullah Shahidi, has bailed out the team on many occasion including the famous ODI World Cup win over Pakistan in the ODI World Cup 2023.