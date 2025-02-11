The ICC Champions Trophy is set to begin in eight days and the teams are expected to submit their final squad on Tuesday (Feb 11). Leading to the tournament, some of the marquee players have become unavailable or are doubtful due to injuries. The injuries could add to the woes of the teams for the tournament which is already being played with cut-throat competition and under comparatively harsh conditions of the sub-continent.

Here's the list of all the players ruled out or doubtful for Champions Trophy 2025

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

The premier Indian pacer picked up a back injury in early January during the Sydney Test against Australia. Bumrah hasn't played any cricket since but was included in India's provisional 15-man squad. He's still doubtful to play in the Champions Trophy and would be a 'huge setback for India' as stated by former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad if he misses out.

Pat Cummins (Australia)

Australia skipper and pacer has been ruled out due to ankle injury. This is a double blow for Australia - the ODI World Cup 2023 winners and one of the major title contenders. With Cummins being out, Australia not only lose a pacer but their captain as well.

Josh Hazlewood (Australia)

Another Kangaroo pacer who has been ruled out of the ICC tournament. Hazlewood, who also last played in India Tests, has been ruled out with a hip injury. With both Hazlewood and Cummins out, Australia have a headache with them when it comes to bowling attack.

Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand)

The express Kiwi pacer is doubtful for the Champions Trophy because of the hamstring injury. The Kiwis will be monitoring him closely given his experience and pace on the sub-continent pitches, thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Harris Rauf (Pakistan)

The Pakistan pacer is suffering from a side-strain and is currently doubtful for the Champions Trophy. He's one of the express pacers Pakistan have who can hurry the batters even on dead pitches. His absence could hit Pak's chances of defending their title.

Anrich Nortje (South Africa)

The fast bowler has been ruled of the ICC tournament with a back injury. His experience in sub-continent, which he gained playing the IPL, would have been handy for the Proteas who are still chasing their first ICC title.

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa)

Another South Africa pacer ruled out of the Champions Trophy. He shot to fame with his brilliant bowling in the 2023 ODI World Cup but a groin injury means he won't be filling the void made by Nortje.

Jacob Bethell (England)

The England all-rounder suffered a hamstring injury during the first ODI against India in Nagpur on February 6 - giving England's plans a jolt at the crunch time.