The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) launched the India jersey for the upcoming Champions Trophy on Tuesday (Feb 17). The jersey, which was centre of much drama over the possible use of Pakistan's flag, contains the name of host nation and not the flag.

The BCCI shared the pics of new kit on its official X social media handle along the caption: "These pics from today. How Good." Have a look the post below:

India schedule in Champions Trophy

India begin their campaign when they take on Bangladesh on Feb 20 in Dubai. The Men in Blue face arch-rivals Pakistan on Feb 23 and New Zealand on Mar 2 in their last group-stage match - all in Dubai.

After BCCI's refusal to send the team to Pakistan due to political tensions between the two countries, Dubai was picked as host for India's games.

The UAE city will also host the first semi-final on March 4 irrespective of India qualifying for it. Dubai will also host the final if India make it to the title game.

India's possible team combination for Champions Trophy

India have gone spin-heavy in the tournament, selecting five spinners in the 15-man squad. Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are the spin all-rounder while Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy are the specialist spinners in the squad.

The three pacers in the squad are Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana with Hardik Pandya as medium-pace all-rounder.

If ODIs against England are anything to go by, India will be playing two spin all-rounders and one specialist spinner to go with two outright pacer bowlers alongside Pandya.

India squad for Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy