As Pakistan gears up to host its first ICC event in 29 years, legendary batter Muhammad Yousuf has expressed his excitement and confidence in the national team’s chances on home turf.

The Champions Trophy is set to start with Pakistan facing New Zealand at Karachi's National Stadium on Wednesday (Feb 19).

Yousuf lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its remarkable effort in renovating stadiums in record time, calling it a testament to the board's dedication to elevating the sport. “I am very excited, like any Pakistani. After 29 years, Pakistan is hosting an ICC event,” Yousuf was quoted saying to Samaa TV.

"Kudos to the PCB for renovating all the stadiums within six months. If Pakistan reaches the final, they will play at home. I hope Pakistan cricket performs as well as the PCB has worked to prepare the stadiums.”

'Kiwis look like the most balanced team'

Despite the excitement, Yousuf remains realistic about the challenges ahead, acknowledging New Zealand and India as the two most balanced teams in the competition. He noted New Zealand's adaptability to subcontinent conditions, citing their solid top order, well-rounded spin attack, and quality fast bowlers.

“New Zealand looks like the most balanced side. They have a strong lineup for subcontinent conditions, with three quality fast bowlers and good spinners. Their top six in batting is solid, and the wicketkeeper is an all-rounder, supported by two spin-bowling all-rounders,” Yousuf observed.

India, too, presents a formidable challenge, but Yousuf believes Pakistan’s home advantage could be a decisive factor. “India has a balanced side as well. But Pakistan has the edge with home conditions. They just need to play calculated cricket throughout the tournament.”

Reflecting on Pakistan's recent performances, Yousuf offered valuable advice to the team. "We’ve played on turning wickets recently. It’s important to find the gaps against the spinners, rotate the strike, and minimize dot balls. We were exposed in the tri-series final against New Zealand, failing to dominate their spinners in the middle overs. With five fielders inside the 30-yard circle, there are always gaps to exploit.”

(With inputs from agencies)